Why International Whiskey Day is celebrated on March 27

Today is the day for whiskey lovers from around the world. The International Whiskey Day is celebrated on March 27 every year and on this day, the lovers of the popular drink not just raise a toast but also honour those who have over the centuries mastered the skill of making drinks.

The International Whiskey Day was first declared on March 27, 2008, and then was officially launched at the Whiskey Festival in the northern Netherlands in 2009 in the presence of a number of whiskey writers including Martin Nouet, Helen Arthur, Charles MacLean and others. The initiative was taken to honour legendary British whiskey writer and journalist Michael James Jackson whose birthday falls on the same date.

Jackson passed away in 2007 at the age of 65.

He is credited with reviving interest in beer and breweries across the world in the 1970s and his books have been sold worldwide and in several languages. His 'The Beer Hunter' television series was also a mega hit and ran over decades. He was as good an expert in beer as in malt whiskey.

On the International Whiskey Day, people pay tribute to those who have made whiskey a popular name in the drinking industry overages. On this day, people introduce whiskey to friends who had never tasted it before and trying new variants for themselves. It also creates an occasion to get together and celebrate with friends and kin.

Whiskey-lovers also make this day an occasion to donate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease from which Jackson himself suffered for a long time. Awareness campaign against the disease is also initiated on this day so that its spread can be minimised.

OneIndia News

