International news brief: Zelenskyy asks for international aid, earthquake hits Myanmar

International

oi-Deepika S

Kyiv, July 03: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for major humanitarian aid, a day before world leaders are set to gather to discuss measures to rebuild the war-torn country. While a An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale, hit 260km SW of Ywangan, Myanmar.

Zelenskyy asks for international aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a message of hope in his nightly address on Sunday, saying no matter how "difficult it is for us today, we must remember that there will be a tomorrow."

He called for international humanitarian aid so Ukrainians could rebuild their lives once again.

"It is necessary not only to repair everything the occupiers have destroyed but also to create a new foundation for our lives: safe, modern, comfortable, accessible."

For Ukraine, this meant "colossal investments - billions."

Zelenskyy added it would also require "new technologies, best practices, new institutions, and, of course, reforms."

Sri Lanka to get two ships of fuel in July

Sri Lanka is set to receive three ships containing petrol and diesel this month and another in August, the Chairman of Lanka IOC, the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, said on Saturday as it will give relief to the people facing fuel shortages.

One ship is expected to arrive between July 13 and 15 and another ship is scheduled to reach between July 29 and 31. And the last one will reach the island nation between August 10 and 15, Daily Mirror Online reported.

Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes

Argentina's economy minister resigned unexpectedly Saturday, dealing a fresh blow to the government of President Alberto Fernández as the country struggles with economic problems. Martín Guzmán stepped down after a week in which Argentina's currency hit an all-time low against the dollar amid sizzling inflation and truck drivers staged protests over shortages of diesel fuel. No successor was immediately announced.

"I write to you to present my resignation as economy minister," Guzmán said in a seven-page letter addressed to Fernández that he published on Twitter that highlighted internal battles within the administration.

Earthquake hits Myanmar

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale, hit 260km SW of Ywangan, Myanmar at 7:56 am today: National Center for Seismology. However, no casuality has been reported so far.

First Black woman named as Connecticut''s top public defender

The first Black woman has been appointed as Connecticut's chief public defender. TaShun Bowden-Lewis, who officially began her job on Friday overseeing the Division of Public Defender Services, said she hopes to provide minority clients with a greater sense of trust in the state's criminal justice system. "I do want our clients and our families to understand that we're in the trenches with them. We support them," she told The Hartford Courant.

Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 8:54 [IST]