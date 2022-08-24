International news brief: US to give $3B aid for Ukraine, nearly 100 people die in flash floods in Afghan

International news brief: US cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ over Taiwan, says Pelosi

Washington, Aug 24: The United States will announce an additional security aid of USD 3 billion for Kyiv on Ukraine's independence day. The funds will reportedly be used to acquire drones, weapons and other military equipment but may not reach the battlefield for a period of a year or two years, Sputnik reported citing US officials.

The military assistance package will be announced on Wednesday and it seeks to strengthen Ukraine's medium- and long-term defence readiness amid Russia's special military operation. The package will also include Western air defence capabilities and a large quantity of ammunition, reported Sputnik. The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) of the US government has some USD 4.5 remaining that may be used to make up a substantial amount in the USD 3 billion package.

Flash floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan

Nearly 100 people die in flash floods in Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 24: Due to heavy rain and flash flooding in Afghanistan, 95 people were killed, hundreds of others injured and swept away thousands of homes in Afghanistan, according to authorities in the crisis-hit country. The deaths occurred across 10 provinces over the past 10 days, authorities said, as the country reels from an economic and humanitarian crisis exacerbated by Western sanctions imposed after the Taliban returned to power last year, reported CNN. The extreme weather also comes as neighbouring Pakistan experiences relentless flooding. The Disaster Management Authority there said floods have killed 820 people since mid-June, with nearly 320,000 houses damaged or destroyed and 129 bridges affected.

New cases filed against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad, Aug 24: In a big blow to Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, fresh cases were registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for violating section 144 by organizing a rally in Islamabad to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill. The federal government on Tuesday lodged two cases against PTI Chief Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, ARY News reported. According to details, the federal government has lodged a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed, Sheikh Rasheed and Asad Umer. PTI leaders Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan have also been named in the cases filed in the Aabpara police station of Islamabad, reported ARY News.

Record over 130 Indian-Americans at key positions in Biden administration

US President Joe Biden has appointed more than 130 Indian-Americans to key positions in his administration so far, the best representation from the community that makes up around one per cent of the American population.

In doing so he has not only fulfilled his promise to the community that he had made as a presidential candidate in 2020, but also shattered the record of his predecessor Donald Trump who had appointed more than 80 Indian-Americans and his previous boss Barack Obama, who had appointed over 60 Indian-Americans to key positions during his eight years of presidency.

More than 40 Indian-Americans has been elected at various state and federal levels including four in the US House of Representatives. Not to miss the more than 20 Indian-Americans leading top US companies.

Nancy Pelosi's husband sentenced for drink driving

The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $6,800 (€6,800) on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to causing injury by drink driving in California.

However, Paul Pelosi will avoid any further incarceration after Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga gave him two days' credit for the time he already served in jail following his arrest, and another two days' credit for good behavior.

The 82-year-old has also been ordered to perform eight hours of community service in lieu of the one remaining day.

After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to USD 10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness.

The delay in Biden's decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's intended announcement ahead of time.

