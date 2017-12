International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on Sunday received 2017 Nobel Peace Prize award 'for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons'.

ICAN, a coalition of hundreds of NGOs worldwide, has worked for a treaty banning nuclear weapons, which was adopted in July by 122 countries.

OneIndia News