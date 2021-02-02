YouTube
    Inspiration4: SpaceX to launch world’s first all-civilian mission into space by April this year

    By
    |

    Washington, Feb 02: SpaceX announced on Monday that it will launch four private individuals on a Crew Dragon capsule into orbit around the Earth, dubbed as 'the worlds first all-civilian mission'. It is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

    The mission is called 'Inspiration4' and the company's technology entrepreneur Jared Isaacman will be commanding it. Isaacman, who is also a trained pilot, will be joined by three other people .

    "It will launch four private individuals on a Crew Dragon capsule into orbit around the Earth, dubbed 'the world's first all-civilian mission.' It is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021," SpaceX added.

    Coimbatore college students develop satellite for ISRO

    SpaceX is targeting April 20 for the launch of the second crew rotation mission for NASA that will launch its astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on the Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station.

    This multi-day journey, orbiting Earth every 90 minutes along a customized flight path, will be carefully monitored at every step by the mission control.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 11:28 [IST]
    X