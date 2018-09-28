Indonesia earthquake: Watch the video of Tsunami crashing into island with huge wave

Jakarta, Sep 28: A spokesman for Indonesia's geophysics agency says a powerful Sulawesi earthquake caused a tsunami, apparently after the agency lifted a tsunami warning.

In the shocking footage, apparently recorded in Palu, Sulawesi, today, enormous waves can be seen surging forward amid terrified screams.

This is a video that appears to show a major tsunami in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.



She also said that people are now unable to to call their relatives in that region.

The water knocks down homes, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

The video comes as officials have confirmed a tsunami of up to two metres hit the city after a powerful earthquake rocked central Sulawesi.

The earthquake hit the island earlier today - just hours after a smaller tremor destroyed homes, killed one person and injured 10 others.