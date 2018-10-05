  • search

Indo-Russia pact: US says sanctions not to damage military capabilities of its allies

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Washington, Oct 5: Issuing its first statement after India and Russia signed the S-400 Missile Air Defence deal, the United States has said that the intent of its implementation of CAATSA is to impose costs on Russia for it malign behaviour.

    Indo-Russia pact: US says sanctions not to damage military capabilities of its allies

    The statement said, " the intent of our implementation of CAATSA is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behaviour, including by stopping the flow of money to Russia's defence sector."

    "CAATSA is not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of our allies or partners. The waiver authority is not for a blanket waiver. It is transaction specific. There are strict criteria for considering a waiver. Waivers of CAATSA Section 231 will be considered on a transaction by transaction basis. We cannot prejudae any sanctions decisions."

