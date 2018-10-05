Indo-Russia pact: US says sanctions not to damage military capabilities of its allies

Washington, Oct 5: Issuing its first statement after India and Russia signed the S-400 Missile Air Defence deal, the United States has said that the intent of its implementation of CAATSA is to impose costs on Russia for it malign behaviour.

Also Read | India, Russia sign deal for five S-400 Triumf air defence missiles

The statement said, " the intent of our implementation of CAATSA is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behaviour, including by stopping the flow of money to Russia's defence sector."

Also Read | India-Russia condemn cross border and state-sponsored terrorism

"CAATSA is not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of our allies or partners. The waiver authority is not for a blanket waiver. It is transaction specific. There are strict criteria for considering a waiver. Waivers of CAATSA Section 231 will be considered on a transaction by transaction basis. We cannot prejudae any sanctions decisions."