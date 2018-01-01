India’s humanitarian pact, Hafiz Saeed on the discussion table at secret NSA meet

The secret meeting of the National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan ended on a positive note. Various issues were raised at the meeting between Ajit Doval anad Nasir Khan Januja which lasted over 2 hours. The meeting was held on December 27, 2017, at Bangkok, a neutral venue chosen so that it was not hounded by the media glare.

Sources say that the tone was positive. A host of issues was discussed which included the issue of infiltrations. Doval pointed out to the increased number of infiltrations to Januja.

Doval made it clear that the issue of infiltration of terrorists was a concern. He further stated that this was taking place with the support of the Pakistan army. Both sides reiterated the need to maintain peace, but Doval said that stopping the infiltrations would be a step in that direction.

Doval also handed out statistics of violations along the Line of Control. There have been 820ceasefiree violations. There has been the use of indirect firing weapons and cross-LoC raids by the Border Action Teams. The Indian Army has lost 31 of its soldiers as a result of this, the Indian NSA also pointed out.

Further, Doval reminded Pakistan about the humanitarian pact offer that was made to Pakistan. As part of this pact, those children and elderly who inadvertently cross the border would be returned to their home land quickly. While this offer was made sometime back, Pakistan has not responded to it as yet. Doval once again reiterated this during the December Bangkok meeting.

Doval also raised concerns about Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed who was recently released from house arrest and launched a political outfit. Doval raised concerns over this development. He also said that the fact that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi remaining on bail was a major concern.

OneIndia News