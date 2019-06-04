Indians shine at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw, bag both first and second prizes

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Dubai, Jun 4: Five out of top ten winners of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw were Indians. Big Ticket is the largest and longest running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

    First prize winner, Sanjai Nath R, won a staggering USD 2.7 million in the monthly raffle in the UAE, a media report said on Tuesday.

    Sanjai Nath R, who had purchased the ticket at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced the winner on Monday of the bumper prize, 10 million dirham (USD 2.7 million), the Khaleej Times reported.

    While Nath won the first prize, five other Indian expats were in the top 10 winning list of the raffle, the report said. The second price of 100,000 dirhams was won by Indian expat Binu Gopinathan, it said.

    Shipak Barua from Bangladesh won the luxurious Land Rover Series 16 in the raffle, the report added. Last month, Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah, became first prize winner of the after winning 15 million dirhams (USD 4.08 million).

    Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
