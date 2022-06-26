YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Emergency a 'black spot' on India's vibrant democracy: PM in Germany

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Munich, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the emergency imposed 47 years ago is a "black spot" on India's vibrant democracy as he praised the country's democratic values.

    Indians are proud of democracy: PM Modi in Munich

    Addressing the Indian diaspora during a massive event at the Audi Dome indoor arena here, he said that democracy is in the DNA of every Indian. "Forty-seven years ago, an attempt was made to hold that democracy hostage and crush it. Emergency is a black spot on India's vibrant democracy," Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said, targeting the Congress Party.

    "We Indians feel proud of our democracy wherever we live. Every Indian can say with pride that India is the mother of democracy," Modi said.

    Emergency was announced in the country on June 25, 1975 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977. PTI

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi g7 summit

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X