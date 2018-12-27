  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian-origin police officer killed in California

    By Pti
    |

    New York, Dec 27: An Indian-origin police officer was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman while he was conducting a traffic stop in the US state of California. Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop just before 1:00 AM (local time) on December 26.

    Indian-origin police officer killed in California (Representative image)
    Indian-origin police officer killed in California (Representative image)

    Singh had called off on a traffic stop in Newman and a few moments later he called out "shots fired" over the radio.

    Multiple agencies responded to assist and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, it said.

    It said the suspect had fled the scene in his vehicle before the police arrived. The department is leading the investigation and have released surveillance photographs of the suspect, asking for any information on the identity of the attacker.

    Also read: Father buys multiple plane tickets to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

    Police recovered the suspect's vehicle but had not positively identified the man by Wednesday night. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) described him as Hispanic. "Suspect is considered armed and dangerous and may be in possession of a firearm," it said.

    Singh was a more than 7-year veteran of the Newman Police Department and was assigned as a canine officer. Prior to joining the Newman Police Department, he served with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department. Corporal Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and 5-month old son.

    A report in KCRA3 news said that Singh was a native of Fiji and had immigrated to America. It quoted Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesman Raj Singh as saying that he knew the slain officer.

    "He was living the American Dream. He immigrated here from the Fiji Islands, just like my parents did, and was definitely enjoying the American Dream," Deputy Raj Singh said.

    Tributes and condolence messages for Singh poured from police departments and officials across the country. California Governor Edmund Brown extended his condolences to Singh's wife, their son and colleagues.

    "Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California," Brown said. In honour of Singh, Capitol flags in California will be flown at half-staff, the Governor's office said.

    The New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James P O'Neill tweeted that the entire New York Police Department is "thinking of the family, friends and colleagues of Corporal Ronil Singh… of the Newman Police Department (CA), who was murdered early this morning while conducting a traffic stop — just hours after taking Christmas photos with his wife and son."

    The New York Police Department, in a separate tweet, said that after years of service with the Newman Police Department, "Singh was shot & killed while conducting a traffic stop shortly after Christmas day. We mourn the loss of this hero and send our condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues."

    The Indian Officers' Society at the NYPD expressed sadness at Singh's death, tweeting that Singh was killed in the line of duty and recalled his service to the community. Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said the Newman Police family is devastated by Singh’s death.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    usa california new york

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue