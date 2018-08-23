Indian men do not view women as equal, says Rahul Gandhi in Germany

Hamburg, Aug 22: Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke on a range of issues during his address at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday. The Congress president blamed the mindset of Indian men for the rising crime against women in the country.

Rahul is in Hamburg as part of a four-day tour of the United Kingdom and Germany.

Rahul said the levels of violence in India is increasing and women are becoming soft targets.

"There is a huge amount of violence against women in India. India needs to change the way the Indian men view Indian women. Men have to start viewing women as an equal and with respect. I am sorry to say that men do not," he said.

The Congress president further lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acknowledging the job problem in India. He said that the work done by the Modi-led government is only benefiting the big corporates and not the poor.

"The Dalits, minorities, tribals are now not allowed to gain from the Govt. All the money that used to go into schemes for the poor are now going to a few large corporates," he said.

When asked about him hugging Modi in Parliament, Rahul said the Prime Minister was taken when he showed affection. Rahul further said that responding to hate with hate was foolish.

"Basic idea is that if someone hates you, it is something that they are doing, responding to it with hate is foolish, it won't solve any problem. You are in full control of how you react," Rahul said in Hamburg when asked about him hugging PM Modi in Parliament.

Last month, immediately after completing his speech in Lok Sabha during debate on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi walked across the Well of the House and gave a warm hug to Prime Minister Modi.