    Indian man in UAE stabs colleague 11 times after he misses mother's funeral in India

    Dubai, Dec 17: A 38-year-old Indian man based in Dubai has stabbed a colleague 11 times after his company failed to put him on a repatriation flight to India to attend his mother's funeral, according to a media report.

    As per records, the 25-year-old victim, also an Indian expatriate, in August this year communicated to his fellow workers that their construction company was repatriating 22 workers in flights to India, the Gulf News reported, quoting the statement of the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

    “The suspect wanted to know why his name wasn’t on this list of people. He told me that his mother was very sick and that he needed to return home. I told him it wasn't my decision,” the victim was quoted in the report on Tuesday. The names of the construction company, the suspect and the victim were withheld.

    The following day, the accused told the victim that his mother had died. “He was angry and returned to his room. After a few minutes, he came back with a knife in his hand and stabbed me 11 times in the abdomen and chest. He was under the influence of alcohol,” the victim was quoted.

    The suspect is presently in the custody of the Dubai Police. He has been charged with attempt to murder. The next case hearing is on January 10, 2021. The victim is admitted in a hospital and is out of danger.

