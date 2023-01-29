From 1970 to 2023: When BBC was at loggerheads with the Indian Government

Indian diaspora rejects "BBC's sinister and biased documentary" in US

Washington, Jan 29: The Indian diaspora has slammed the BBC's propaganda piece against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "sinister" and "biased documentary."

About 50 members, under the banner of "Indian Diaspora", raised slogans against the UK's national broadcaster and called it "BOGUS Broadcasting Corporation", ANI reported. The protestors marched through the streets of Fremont in San Francisco area of the United States claiming that they "reject BBC's sinister and biased documentary." While marching in Fremont, people were shouting slogans like "Biased BBC" and "racist BBC."

BBC has come up with a series called "India: The Modi Question" that allegedly examines his role during the Godhra riot 2002 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

India has denounced the series calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency & individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he added.

Referring to apparent remarks made by former UK Secretary Jack Straw in the documentary series, Bagchi said "He (Jack Straw) seems to be referring to some internal UK report. How do I have access to that? It's a 20-year-old report. Why would we jump on it now? Just because Jack says it how do they lend it that much legitimacy." "I heard words like inquiry and investigations. There is a reason why we use the colonial mindset. We don't use words loosely. What inquiry they were diplomats there...investigation, are they ruling the country? Bagchi asked.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the people who targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial BBC series.

He said that for "some people consider the BBC over the Supreme Court of India". Rijiju said that they "lower" the country's dignity and image to any extent to "please their moral masters".

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively. "Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians," Rijiju tweeted.

"Some people in India still haven't gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters," the Minister added (roughly translated from Hindi). He said that there is no hope from these people whose "only aim is to weaken India".

"Anyway, there is no better hope from these tukde tukde gang members whose only aim is to weaken the might of India," Rijiju tweeted.