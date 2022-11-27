Indian community protests outside Pakistan embassy in US against 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

26/11: An attack that almost got blamed on the Hindus, while one Basheer remains a mystery

New York, Nov 27: Demanding action against the perpetrators of Mumbai terror attacks, Indian Americans along with other South Asian communities on Saturday held demonstrations across the US including outside the Pakistan embassy in Washington.

The protestors held the demonstration on the occasion of 14th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack. They displayed posters and banners depicting the brutality of the ghastly attacks and called for the Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to book, according to a report in ANI.

"If you look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened around the world you will find connections back to Pakistan," Calling terror a sort of a "cancer", ANI quoted a protester Mohinder Gulati as saying. "26/11 is a grim reminder to the international community to make a choice. Will it take action against the terrorists and their sponsors to restore the confidence of people in its moral foundations? Or will it continue to play a cynical game of brushing under the carpet an existential threat to our future generations," he added.

Indian Diaspora Protests Across US

The demonstrations was held in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston, Chicago and Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey where over a dozen people participated to express their strong condemnation of Pakistan's policy and practices of state-sponsored terrorism. Some protesters chanted slogans against Pakistan and held placard with a message 'Wounds may heal but the scars never fade."

"Mumbai terror attack of 26/11 and New York terror attack of 9/11 are seared in the collective conscience of the world. These two days will be remembered for the brutality and barbarism of a violent cult but also for the sacrifice and valour of heroes," Gulati further stated.

Khalida Nawabi, an Afghan woman activist, took part in the protest to express solidarity with the Indian community members. "Pakistan is a country that has given full support to several terror groups, right now there are 35 active groups with the full support of Pakistan intelligence agency. The international community must take action against this terror state that created Taliban and invaded Afghanistan." Khalida Nawabi told ANI

Peeyush Uniyal, an Indian American community leader who knew someone affected by the 26/11 tragedy, condemned the attack and called Pakistan a safe haven for terrorists and allows terrorists to organise, plan, raise funds, communicate, recruit, train, transit, and operate in relative security.

"World has many pressing issues to deal with such as economic crisis, health crisis, hunger & malnutrition etc. Does the civilized world have the patience to deal with countries perpetrating terrorism like 9/11 or 26/11," he said.

The Mumbai Terror Attack

Yesterday was the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

On November 26, 2008, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai, which is often referred to as 26/11.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

Although most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

