  • search
Trending Drones Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian-American Sikh cop fatally shot in Houston

    By PTI
    |

    Houston, Sep 28: A Sikh law-enforcement officer has been fatally shot multiple times during a traffic stop in the US state of Texas, a media report said on Saturday.

    Harris County Sherrif's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, pulled over a vehicle when someone approached him from behind and opened fire near Cypress city, the Houston Chronicle quoted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as saying.

    Image credit: @HCSOTexas
    Image credit: @HCSOTexas

    Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran in the force and the agency's first Sikh deputy.

    "He was a hero," Gonzalez said, adding, "Deputy Dhaliwal was a trailblazer."

    Dhaliwal was taken by helicopter ambulance to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died. Authorities detained a possible suspect, the sheriff tweeted.

    According to the media report, the dashcam video shows Dhaliwal and the suspect, still in his car, having a conversation with no sign of confrontation. A few seconds after Dhaliwal returned to his squad car, the suspect ran up and shot him.

    Gonzalez recounted Dhaliwal's efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas in August 2017, and how he went to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September that year.

    Dhaliwal worked with United Sikhs, a global humanitarian relief and advocacy nonprofit, to help organize the donation of truckloads of supplies for first responders after Harvey.

    Four years ago, the then Sheriff implemented a policy to allow Dhaliwal to wear turban and beard for the first time while patrolling Harris County streets.

    "There are no words to speak to how heartbroken we are, how devastated," Gonzalez said.

    More INDIAN News

    Read more about:

    indian sikh

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue