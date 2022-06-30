YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Jun 30: Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the Democratic primary from Illinois with a decisive mandate, successfully overcoming a highly communal campaign run by his opponent Junaid Ahmed.

    Krishnamoorthi, 48, who is very popular in the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, defeated Ahmed with over 71 per cent of the votes. "I am honoured that the Democratic primary voters in Illinois' eighth Congressional District voted in an overwhelming and decisive fashion in support of my re-election campaign for Congress," Krishnamoorthi said.

    Raja Krishnamoorthi
    Raja Krishnamoorthi

    "My constituents want peace, progress and prosperity. In Congress, I have for the middle class, for women's reproductive rights, and against inflation and increasing gas prices. I will continue to work tirelessly to address these issues in the important months ahead," he said.

    He has been serving as the US representative for Illinois’s 8th congressional district since 2017. Krishnamoorthi's parents are from Tamil Nadu. The three-term Congressman, who was born in New Delhi, faces Republican Chris Dargis in the November 8 general elections.

    "We now turn our attention to November, where our fundamental freedom and human rights are on the ballot," Krishnamoorthi added. Last month, he was honoured with the Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his outstanding career and dedication to public service.

    PTI

    Comments

    More ILLINOIS News  

    Read more about:

    illinois

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X