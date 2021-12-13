YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India votes against UNSC draft resolution that attempted to securitise climate action

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    United Nations, Dec 13: India on Monday voted against a UN Security Council draft resolution that attempted to "securitise" climate action and undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow, saying it will always speak up for the interests of the developing world and it had no option but to vote against the draft.

    Representational Image

    "India had no option but to vote against" the resolution, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said.

    He, however, said that there should be no confusion about India's determination to combat climate change and it "will always support real climate action and serious climate justice."

    "We will always speak up for the interests of the developing world, including Africa and the Sahel region. And we will do so at the right place, the UNFCCC," he said.

    He also asserted that developed countries must provide climate finance of USD 1 trillion at the earliest, saying it is necessary that climate finance be tracked with the same diligence as climate mitigation.

    "The developed countries have fallen well short of their promises," he added.

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india unsc

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X