India under leadership of PM Modi gave us breath of life: Sri Lanka President

International

oi-Deepika S

Colombo, Aug 03: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday thanked India which he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the crisis-hit island nation "a breath of life" in tough times.

Ranil Wickremesinghe made the remarks while presenting the government's policy statement during the third session of Parliament during which he invited political parties to form an all-party government.

"I wish to specially mention the assistance provided by India, our closest neighbour, in our efforts of economic revitalisation. The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a breath of life," said Wickremesinghe in his address.

"On behalf of my people and that of my own, I convey the gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the government and the people of India," he added.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 14:12 [IST]