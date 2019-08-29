  • search
    India-Pakistan war in October predicts this minister

    Islamabad, Aug 29: Amidst escalating tensions, Pakistan's raliway minister has predicted and India-Pakistan war.

    Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday that he feels that a full-fledged war will be fought between India and Pakistan in October or November this year.

    Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad
    Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Image courtesy: Youtube

    Ahmad made this prediction at an event which was organised to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

    Down in Kashmir, Pakistan now looks to dish out trouble in naxal land, North East

    "The time of the last battle for the liberation of Kashmir has arrived and this time the war with India will be full and final," Ahmad said.

    He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating trouble in Kashmir. He also said that it is all because of 'Hitler' Modi that we smell war over Kashmir.

    india pakistan war

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
