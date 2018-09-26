  • search

India-Pakistan enmity costing them trade worth $35 billion annually: World Bank report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Sept 26: Just when India and Pakistan are witnessing a phase of verbal warfare against each other, the World Bank (WB) has come up with a revelation which should make both the sides worried.

    India-Pakistan enmity costing them trade worth $35 billion annually: World Bank report

    According to a report published by the WB titled 'A Glass Half Full: The Promise of Regional Trade in South Asia' released on Monday, September 24, the rivalry between the two South Asian countries is costing them annual trade worth $35 billion. The report highlighted a long list of product restrictions between the two countries' bilateral trade.

    Also Read | IMF projects 7.3, 7.5 pc growth rate for India in 2018, 2019

    The financial body has asked South Asia, one of the least integrated regions of the world, to cooperate more instead of fighting. The report published last week said India and Pakistan - South Asia's largest economies - could see their trade jump to $37 billion from a mere $2 billion if they decided against continuing their feud.

    The WB also said "intraregional" trade in goods could reach $67 billion from $23 billion if the South Asian nations got rid of tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

    However, it doesn't seem the political leaderships of the two countries are giving it a thought. Last week, the meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was scuttled because of the two countries' mutual suspicion and it was followed by strong verbal attacks from either side of the border.

    Also Read | World Bank rankings: This country also ended up as 6th largest economy

    India cancelled the meeting saying Islamabad's "evil agenda" had been exposed and any talks between the two sides would be "meaningless". This happened a day after India's foreign ministry said it accepted Pakistan's request for a foreign minister-level meeting on the UNGA sidelines. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was aghast with India's move and attacked the Indian leadership saying "small men who occupy big offices and lacked the vision to see the larger picture".

    Read more about:

    world bank trade pakistan imran khan narendra modi south asia

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue