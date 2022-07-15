India objects to US Consulate's direct letter barring Russian ships to Mumbai Port Authority

International

oi-PTI

New Delhi, July 15: The government has expressed its displeasure to the American Consulate General in Mumbai for directly communicating to local authorities to block the entry of Russian vessels at the Mumbai port.

India has advised the US Consulate in Mumbai to communicate with the Government of India through the appropriate channel, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said. "The appropriate channel is through the MEA and the US Embassy in New Delhi,'' Hindustan Times quoted Bagchi as saying at a press conference.

It comes after the US consulate in Mumbai reportedly wrote to the Mumbai Port Authority last month, asking it to not allow Russian vessels to dock at the port due to American sanctions against Russia.

Following the letter from the US Consulate, the Mumbai Port Authority forwarded the letter to the Ministry of Shipping, which then sent it to the MEA.

"On the larger issue of economic and trade linkages with Russia, I think our position has been articulated quite clearly on several occasions in the past, and I have no specific update to share for the moment," he said.