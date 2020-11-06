India-Nepal share special relationship says Oli during meeting with Indian Army Chief

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kathmandu, Nov 06: Nepal and India have a long standing and special relationship, Prime Minister, K P Oli. This was conveyed to Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane during the meeting today.

"The prime minister said that there was a tradition of conferring the status of honorary Maharathi on the army chiefs of the two countries. During the meeting, the PM expressed confidence that the issues between the two countries would be resolved through dialogue," Rajan Bhattarai, foreign policy advisor to KP Sharma Oli said in a tweet.

Officials say that the Army Chief's meeting with the Nepal PM could lead to the resumption of foreign secretary level talks between the two countries. Several crucial issues will be discussed at today's meeting and if all goes well then the Foreign Secretary level talks between the two sides will resume.

Further both sides are also hopeful that the controversy over the road construction via Lipulekh will be laid to rest. Further both sides would also look to arrange a meeting of the Joint Technical Level Boundary Committee.

It may be recalled that ahead of this visit, Research and Analysis Wing chief, Samant Kumar Goel had paid a visit to Nepal. During the visit last week, he held talks with Oli and emphasised on the friendly relations relations between the two countries.