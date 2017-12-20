India a leading global power, says new US security policy

Describing India as a "leading global power" in its new National Security Strategy, the Donald Trump administration has said it will deepen US' strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in maintaining security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The document said the United States will seek to increase quadrilateral cooperation with India, Japan, Australia.

"We welcome India's emergence as a leading global power and stronger strategic and defence partner," said the National Security Strategy unveiled by President Trump.

"We will expand our defence and security cooperation with India, a Major Defence Partner of the United States, and support India's growing relationships throughout the region," the document said speaking about the Indo-Pacific region.

The 68-page document referred to the India-US defence relationship in the context of Indo-Pacific region, and gave a very prominent role to India in South and Central Asia.

"We will deepen our strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in Indian Ocean security and throughout the broader region," according to the NSS which the White House said sets a positive strategic direction for the US.

On China's One Belt One Road or OBOR and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the US administration said it will help South Asian countries "maintain their sovereignty" as China increases its influence in the region. India has protested the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The US described India as a "leading global power" in its newly unveiled National Security Strategy.

New Delhi: Describing India as a "leading global power" in its new National Security Strategy, the Donald Trump administration has said it will deepen US' strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in maintaining security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The document said the United States will seek to increase quadrilateral cooperation with India, Japan, Australia.

"We welcome India's emergence as a leading global power and stronger strategic and defence partner," said the National Security Strategy unveiled by President Trump yesterday.

"We will expand our defence and security cooperation with India, a Major Defence Partner of the United States, and support India's growing relationships throughout the region," the document said speaking about the Indo-Pacific region.

The 68-page document referred to the India-US defence relationship in the context of Indo-Pacific region, and gave a very prominent role to India in South and Central Asia.

"We will deepen our strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in Indian Ocean security and throughout the broader region," according to the NSS which the White House said sets a positive strategic direction for the US.

On China's One Belt One Road or OBOR and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the US administration said it will help South Asian countries "maintain their sovereignty" as China increases its influence in the region. India has protested the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"We will help South Asian nations maintain their sovereignty as China increases its influence in the region," it said.

The recent Chinese move in Sri Lanka and the Maldives is seen as a planned effort by China to encroach their territory and eat into their sovereignty, with similar fears for Pakistan, as China looks to trap them in form of debt.

Apart from freedom of navigation, US interests in the region include countering terrorist threats that impact the security of the US homeland and its allies, preventing cross-border terrorism that raises the prospect of military and nuclear tensions, and preventing nuclear weapons, technology, and materials from falling into the hands of terrorists, it said.

India said it appreciated the strategic importance given by the US to bilateral ties.

"As two responsible democracies, India and the US share common objectives, including combating terrorism and promoting peace and security throughout the world," said Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"A close partnership between India and the US contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to the economic progress of the two countries," he added.

PTI