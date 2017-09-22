India hits out at Pakistan calls it 'Terroristan' at UN

India on Friday gave a fitting response to Pakistan in theUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that the neighbour has now become synonymous with terrorism.

Making use of its right-to-reply, India's First Secterary to the UN, Eenam Gambhir said''In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism.''

''It is extraordinary that the state which protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play victim. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced "the land of pure terror," Eenam Gambhir, India's First Secretary to the United Nations, said at the world body.

Gambhir's statement came as India exercised its right to reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's speech at the UN General Assembly, where he raked up the Kashmir issue and accused India of "terrorism against Pakistan".

OneIndia News