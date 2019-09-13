  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India expresses concern on cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan

    By PTI
    |

    Geneva, Sep 13: A senior Indian diplomat has met UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet here and briefed her about the steps India has taken to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted New Delhi's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

    India expresses concern on cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan

    Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh met Bachelet on Thursday in Geneva, days after the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir.

    Singh apprised Bachelet "on the steps taken towards gradual return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir", External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. During her meeting met with the UNHR High Commissioner, Singh "conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan", he said.

    A truck with AK-47s enroute to Valley: How a fidayeen strike by the JeM was averted

    Speaking at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday, Singh hit out at Pakistan's "malicious" campaign on the Kashmir issue and condemned "state sponsored terrorism".

    In a clear reference to Pakistan, she said those who speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries are "trampling upon them at will in their own country. They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators".

    On Monday, Bachelet had asked India to ease the current lockdowns to ensure people's access to basic services. Responding to Bachelet's Oral Update, Singh in her UNHRC address said that the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution.

    "These decisions were taken by our Parliament...We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision...is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India," she said.

    India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated the state into two union territories, evoking protests from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relationship with India. Pakistan has launched an diplomatic offensive against India on the Kashmir issue, with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanding an international investigation by the UNHRC.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india pakistan jammu and kashmir terrorism

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue