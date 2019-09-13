India expresses concern on cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

Geneva, Sep 13: A senior Indian diplomat has met UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet here and briefed her about the steps India has taken to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted New Delhi's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh met Bachelet on Thursday in Geneva, days after the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir.

Singh apprised Bachelet "on the steps taken towards gradual return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir", External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. During her meeting met with the UNHR High Commissioner, Singh "conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan", he said.

A truck with AK-47s enroute to Valley: How a fidayeen strike by the JeM was averted

Speaking at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday, Singh hit out at Pakistan's "malicious" campaign on the Kashmir issue and condemned "state sponsored terrorism".

In a clear reference to Pakistan, she said those who speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries are "trampling upon them at will in their own country. They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators".

On Monday, Bachelet had asked India to ease the current lockdowns to ensure people's access to basic services. Responding to Bachelet's Oral Update, Singh in her UNHRC address said that the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution.

"These decisions were taken by our Parliament...We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision...is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India," she said.

India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated the state into two union territories, evoking protests from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relationship with India. Pakistan has launched an diplomatic offensive against India on the Kashmir issue, with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanding an international investigation by the UNHRC.