India condemns terror in all forms: Sushma Swaraj at SCO

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

India's External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj said that there can be no justification for any act of terrorism. She said that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said while speaking at the ad hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York .

She said connectivity with SCO countries is India's priority and asserted that India wants the incumbent connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between the people.
Swaraj added that India, as a member of SCO, would cooperate extensively in further consolidation of SCO as an effective regional platform.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

sushma swaraj, external affairs minister, terrorism, new york

Please Wait while comments are loading...