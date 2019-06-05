  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India, China, Russia have no sense of pollution: Donald Trump

    By
    |

    Washington, June 05: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked India, China and Russia for allegedly not doing enough, and insisted the US has one of the 'cleanest climates'.

    "China, India, Russia, many other nations, they have not very good air, not very good water in the sense of pollution and cleanliness," Trump said. "They don't do the responsibility."

    File photo of Donald Trump
    File photo of Donald Trump

    "I did say that the United States is among the cleanest climates there are based on all statistics and it is even getting better," he claimed, reports AFP.

    "If you go to certain cities ...I am not gonna name these cities, but I can. If go to certain cities, you can't even breathe," he said adding," They don't do the responsibility."

    Trump made the remark in an interview to British channel ITV when he was asked about his meeting with UK monarch Prince Charles.

    Trump had reversed his predecessor Barack Obama's decisions regarding the Paris agreement and pulled the country out of it saying the pact was a bad deal that may or not be renegotiated, adding it punished the United States and was too easy on China, India and Europe.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump india pollution

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 23:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue