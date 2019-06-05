India, China, Russia have no sense of pollution: Donald Trump

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, June 05: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked India, China and Russia for allegedly not doing enough, and insisted the US has one of the 'cleanest climates'.

"China, India, Russia, many other nations, they have not very good air, not very good water in the sense of pollution and cleanliness," Trump said. "They don't do the responsibility."

"I did say that the United States is among the cleanest climates there are based on all statistics and it is even getting better," he claimed, reports AFP.

"If you go to certain cities ...I am not gonna name these cities, but I can. If go to certain cities, you can't even breathe," he said adding," They don't do the responsibility."

Trump made the remark in an interview to British channel ITV when he was asked about his meeting with UK monarch Prince Charles.

Trump had reversed his predecessor Barack Obama's decisions regarding the Paris agreement and pulled the country out of it saying the pact was a bad deal that may or not be renegotiated, adding it punished the United States and was too easy on China, India and Europe.