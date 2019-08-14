  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India, China no longer developing nations, taking advantage of WTO tag, says Donald Trump

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Aug 14: US President Donald Trump has said that India and China are no longer "developing nations" and were "taking advantage" of the tag from the WTO and asserted that he will not let it happen anymore. Trump, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products and has described the country as a "tariff king".

    India, China no longer developing nations, taking advantage of WTO tag: Trump

    China moving troops to border, tweets Trump; Hong Kong protests explained

    The US and China are currently engaged in a bruising trade war after Trump imposed punitive tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing retaliated. Earlier in July, Trump asked the World Trade Organisation to define how it designates developing-country status, a move apparently aimed at singling out countries like China, Turkey and India which are getting lenient treatment under the global trade rules. In a memorandum, Trump had empowered the US Trade Representative (USTR) to start taking punitive actions if any advanced economies are inappropriately taking benefits of the WTO loopholes.

    Addressing a gathering at Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump said India and China - the two economic giants from Asia - are no longer developing nations and as such they cannot taken the benefit from the WTO.

    However, they are taking the advantage of a developing nation tag from the WTO, putting the US to disadvantage, he said.

    "Mediation on Kashmir not on Trump's table anymore"

    "They (India and China) were taking advantage of us for years and years," Trump said. The Geneva-based WTO is an intergovernmental organisation that regulates international trade between nations.

    Under the global trade rules, developing countries claim entitlement to longer timeframe for the imposition of safeguards, generous transition periods, softer tariff cuts, procedural advantages for WTO disputes and the ability to avail themselves of certain export subsidies.

    Trump expressed hope that the WTO will treat the US "fairly". He said the WTO views certain countries like China and India as "they're growing". "Well, they've grown," he said and warned that the US will not let such countries to take advantage of the WTO.

    "We're not letting that happen anymore...Everybody is growing but us," he said.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china donald trump

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue