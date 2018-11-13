India accords high priority to promote clean economy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Abu Dhabi, Nov 13: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said India has undertaken measures to overhaul policy framework encompassing entire energy value chain to ensure energy security for the country.

Dharmendra Pradhan at roadshow for Discovered Small Field-II bids in Abu Dhabi, said, " In last the last 4 years, we made giant strides in oil and gas sector."

He said Indian Government would accord high priority to promoting a gas base and clean economy. " Currently natural gas forms a relatively small share of our energy mix. Gas infrastructure projects of over 8 billion US dollars are under implementation across the country, " said Pradhan.

In response to the first consignment of ADNOC crude oil for Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPR) on Saturday said, "This is a 7-year agreement. It is in the interest of both the nations.

UAE will make a presence in Indian markets and the oil will be stored safely in our nation." He further added that, "Leaders of both nations had decided to strengthen their strategic partnership. For the 1st time UAE has decided to store 6 million barrels of oil in strategic storage. Such engagement is taking our relations to a new height."