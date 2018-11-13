  • search

India accords high priority to promote clean economy: Dharmendra Pradhan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Abu Dhabi, Nov 13: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said India has undertaken measures to overhaul policy framework encompassing entire energy value chain to ensure energy security for the country.

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

    Dharmendra Pradhan at roadshow for Discovered Small Field-II bids in Abu Dhabi, said, " In last the last 4 years, we made giant strides in oil and gas sector."

    Also Read | Indian man wins 10 million Dirhams in UAE Raffle draw

    He said Indian Government would accord high priority to promoting a gas base and clean economy. " Currently natural gas forms a relatively small share of our energy mix. Gas infrastructure projects of over 8 billion US dollars are under implementation across the country, " said Pradhan.

    In response to the first consignment of ADNOC crude oil for Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPR) on Saturday said, "This is a 7-year agreement. It is in the interest of both the nations.

    Also Read | 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking: Top 10 improvers

    UAE will make a presence in Indian markets and the oil will be stored safely in our nation." He further added that, "Leaders of both nations had decided to strengthen their strategic partnership. For the 1st time UAE has decided to store 6 million barrels of oil in strategic storage. Such engagement is taking our relations to a new height."

    Read more about:

    abu dhabi dharmendra pradhan

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue