In unprecedented address, FBI, MI5 chiefs warn of immense Chinese threat

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

London, July 07: The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray and United Kingdom MI5 director General Ken McCallum cautioned business leaders against threats from the Chinese government. The warning was given at an unprecedented address at the British Intelligence service's London headquarters.

The top officials said that the threat from Chinese spies is paramount in both countries and only continues to grow.

Speaking to officials and business executives at the Thames House, Wray spoke about the complex, during and pervasive danger to the innovative businesses from China. We consistently see that it's the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by 'our', I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere, he also said.

Sri Lanka Prez thanks Chinese counterpart Xi for 'continued friendship' during 'trying times'

Highlighting that they themselves are frequently victims of the Chinese government's lawless aggression, he, "I want to be clear that it is the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party that pose the threat we are focused on countering. Not the Chinese people, and certainly not Chinese immigrants in countries."

The FBI director on the other hand said that the Chinese government poses an even more serious threat to to Western businesses than even many sophisticated business people realise.

Wray said that the Chinese government is set on stealing your technology, whatever it is that makes your industry tick and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market.

I know this sounds alarming, but while the threat is immense, that does not mean harm is inevitable.

McCalum said most of what is at risk from Chinese Communist Party aggression is the world leading expertise, technology, research and commercial advantage developed and held by people in this room and others like you. Covert theft, tech transfer and exploiting research were some of the ways that were highlighted by the by the MI5 chief that China could use.

The Chinese Communist Party is interested in our democratic, media and legal systems. Not to emulate them sadly, but to use them against us and for their gain, McCallum added.