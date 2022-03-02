In State of the Union address, Biden sends out strong message to Putin

Washington, Mar 02: US President Joe Biden in his first State of the Union address announced that the Russian aircraft would be banned from the airspace of the United States.

The US Dept of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets, Biden also said.

Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he'll never gain the hearts & souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world, he also added.

Biden went on to add that the war is premeditated, unprovoked. We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people, he also added.

The US and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory with full force of our collective power.

Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. Putin may gain makes gains on the battlefield but he'll have to continue to pay a high price over the long run, the US President said.

Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime-No more. He has no idea what's coming, Biden said apparently referring to Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The Russian stock market has lost 40 per cent of its value and trading remains suspended. Russia's economy is reeling and Putin alone is to blame.

He also made it clear that the US will not engage with Russia directly. Let me be clear, our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine, Biden said.

Let each of us here tonight in this Chamber, if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world, Biden also said.

Our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs in America last year. More jobs created in one year than ever before, he also added.

We're launching the COVID19 "Test to Treat" initiative, so people can get tested at a pharmacy and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost, Biden said.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 8:45 [IST]