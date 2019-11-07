  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In snub to Imran Khan, Pakistan Army says Indian pilgrims will need passport to visit Kartarpur

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Nov 07: In a snub to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Army on Thursday said the Indian devotees using the Kartarpur corridor will need to produce a passport to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "As we have a security link, the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity. There will be no compromise on security or sovereignty," Ghafoor told Hum News.

    Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor comments in Pakistani media come a day after India asked Pakistan to clarify whether passport will be required to visit the Kartarpur Sahib.

    On November 1, Prime Minister Khan, while announcing the completion of Kartarpur Corridor on Twitter, said he had waived two requirements relating to passport and registering 10 days in advance for Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India.

    Kartarpur corridor: Why India can never afford to drop its guard against Pakistan

    He said that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur. The service fee of USD 20 dollars for those coming for the inaugural ceremony and on the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru on November 12 was also abolished.

    The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor has been established to commemorate his birth anniversary.

    The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India''s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan''s Punjab province.

    Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, Pakistan and India after tough negotiations signed a landmark agreement last week to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

    The two countries decided that 5,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine daily. India and Pakistan have also decided that the corridor will be operational through the year and seven days a week and that pilgrims, except kids and elderly persons, will have a choice to visit it as individuals or in groups.

    More KARTARPUR CORRIDOR News

    Read more about:

    kartarpur corridor pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue