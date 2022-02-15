In Pics: Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sliver of hope: Kremlin ready for more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions

The Kremlin signalled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbour within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear.

Questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions, however. And countries around Europe are evacuating diplomats and on alert for possible imminent war amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.

On a last-ditch diplomatic trip, Germany's chancellor said there are "no sensible reasons" for the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders to the north, south and east, and he urged more dialogue. Britain's prime minister said Europe is "on the edge of a precipice" - but added, "there is still time for President Putin to step back."

For security reasons, air companies avoid Ukraine (and it seems Moldova is avoided as well) but they do not avoid Russia, the real source of concern. In the end, who gets more money? pic.twitter.com/2Wyvok6Piq — alina radu (@alina_ra) February 14, 2022

Airlines avoid Ukraine's airspace

Many global airlines are starting to cancel flights to Ukraine or avoid the country's airspace as Tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border are rising despite diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed the drills of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

During a working trip to the Kherson region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed the conduct of tactical and special exercises of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The exercises are taking place in Kalanchak, near the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea. They are aimed at preparing the Interior Ministry as much as possible to respond effectively to destabilizing factors.

In Romania, NATO chief visits air base hosting US troops

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country's president at a military air base that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Thousands of Ukrainians rally in Kyiv amid fear of Russian invasion

Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine during a protest against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainians march in face of Russian threat

Waving flags and singing the national anthem, thousands of Ukrainians braved the winter cold to march across Kyiv on Saturday to show unity in the face of a feared Russian invasion.

Satellite images show Russia adding military pressure on Ukraine

Satellite images released Thursday show new military deployments in Crimea, Belarus and western Russia near Ukraine amid growing concern that Russia could try to invade its neighbor. Several show more than troop tents and hundreds of vehicles housing area in Kursk, approximately 110 kilometers to the east of the border with Ukraine, Russia.

Russian troops begin return to bases after buildup at Ukraine's borders

Moscow says some military deployed near Ukraine are returning to their bases, after a build up of Russian forces around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion.

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts... will begin moving to their military garrisons"

Ukraine and West have managed to 'prevent' Russian escalation: Kyiv

Ukraine said Tuesday that its joint diplomatic efforts with Western allies have managed to avert a feared Russian invasion. "We and our allies have managed to prevent Russia from any further escalation. It is already the middle of February, and you see that diplomacy is continuing to work," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters.