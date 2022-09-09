In pics: Rare double rainbow encircles Buckingham Palace as thousands gather to mourn Queen's demise

Sharply dressed VIPs end up in a mess as bridge collapses during inauguration

London, Sep 09: As the news of Queen Elizabeth's demise spread, thousands thronged the Buckingham Palace gates to mourn the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch. While they prayed and paid respects, a rare visual sprang up in the skies in the form of double rainbows that appeared over the Buckingham Palace for a few minutes and then disappeared.

In a somber statement, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral castle. Reports suggest that almost all of the British royalty including her son Prince Charles, heir apparent, were by her side in the last hour at Balmoral castle in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II witnessed major events from Kennedy’s assassination to man landing on the moon

Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have both lowered the Union flag down to half mast following the heartbreaking death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands have gathered outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to see the Union flags lowered down to half mast in honour of the passing of the Queen.

An incredible rainbow was also seen just behind the two flags, with many across social media seeing the poignant moment as a sign. The rainbow could be seen over major landmarks across the capital including Elizabeth Tower in Westminster and the Queen Victoria Memorial. Take a look:

A photographer for Getty Images tweeted about the moment the flags were being lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle while a rainbow appeared on Thursday. "As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone...." wrote Chris Jackson.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

A rainbow has appeared at Windsor Castle as the world mourns our longest serving monarch of 70 dutiful years. pic.twitter.com/gPzKrwhEsl — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 8, 2022

A double rainbow for the Queen https://t.co/5VT0kL7YXl — Liselore Stuut (@tulipamedia) September 8, 2022

Double rainbow over Buckingham Palace. 🌈

It was seen over the palace just hours before the news broke that she past. #QueenElizabeth #TheQueen #Rainbow pic.twitter.com/n3p1sygr5k — Wendy Campbell 🏴‍☠️⚓️💜 (@campbedream) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty the Queen sent us three rainbows at the exact time she crossed that bridge.

One at Balmoral, one at Windsor castle, and a double #rainbow over Buckingham Palace.

She is letting us know she made it, and all will be well 🌈🌈🌈#TheQueen #HerMajesty theQueen #rainbow pic.twitter.com/YDIha1cAek — Skagirl77 (@skagirl77) September 8, 2022

The Royal Family announced the sad news on September 8, 2022, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

King Charles' statement continued, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Where did Queen Elizabeth reign: All of her kingdoms

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," the statement concluded.

The queen had struggled with mobility issues and was looking increasingly frail ever since the death of her husband Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. The official cause of death was not yet clear.

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort. That was a position the Queen publicly supported last spring.

Elizabeth II became Queen in 1952, but her coronation was in 1953, according to Biography.com.

Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 11:54 [IST]