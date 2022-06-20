In less than two months of being re-elected French President, Macron loses Parliament majority

PM Modi gets warm hug from French President Emmanuel Macron upon arrival in France

Paris, Jun 20: Less than two months after being re-elected as President of France, Emmanuel Macron has lost majority in the French National Assembly. Macron had called on voters to deliver a solid majority, but his coalition lost dozens of seats in the election.

Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister, Macron had appointed said that the situation was unprecedented.

"This situation represents a risk for our country, given the risks we are facing nationally and internationally. We will work as of tomorrow to build a working majority," she said.

Macron's 'Together' coalition was on course to becoming the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but with 200-260 seats it would be short. Of the 289 needed for a majority.

Government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire told BFM television that it is disappointing. The results have tarnished Macron's April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first

French president to win a second term in over two decades.

The new left-wing coalition NUPES was on course to win 149-200 seats according to projections. The left could triple their representation as they had only 60 seats in the outgoing parliament.

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 9:22 [IST]