In less than two months of being re-elected French President, Macron loses Parliament majority
Paris, Jun 20: Less than two months after being re-elected as President of France, Emmanuel Macron has lost majority in the French National Assembly. Macron had called on voters to deliver a solid majority, but his coalition lost dozens of seats in the election.
Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister, Macron had appointed said that the situation was unprecedented.
"This situation represents a risk for our country, given the risks we are facing nationally and internationally. We will work as of tomorrow to build a working majority," she said.
Macron's 'Together' coalition was on course to becoming the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but with 200-260 seats it would be short. Of the 289 needed for a majority.
Government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire told BFM television that it is disappointing. The results have tarnished Macron's April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first
French president to win a second term in over two decades.
The new left-wing coalition NUPES was on course to win 149-200 seats according to projections. The left could triple their representation as they had only 60 seats in the outgoing parliament.