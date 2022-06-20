YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In less than two months of being re-elected French President, Macron loses Parliament majority

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Paris, Jun 20: Less than two months after being re-elected as President of France, Emmanuel Macron has lost majority in the French National Assembly. Macron had called on voters to deliver a solid majority, but his coalition lost dozens of seats in the election.

    Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister, Macron had appointed said that the situation was unprecedented.

    Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron

    "This situation represents a risk for our country, given the risks we are facing nationally and internationally. We will work as of tomorrow to build a working majority," she said.

    Macron's 'Together' coalition was on course to becoming the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but with 200-260 seats it would be short. Of the 289 needed for a majority.

    Government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire told BFM television that it is disappointing. The results have tarnished Macron's April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first

    French president to win a second term in over two decades.

    The new left-wing coalition NUPES was on course to win 149-200 seats according to projections. The left could triple their representation as they had only 60 seats in the outgoing parliament.

    Comments

    More EMMANUEL MACRON News  

    Read more about:

    emmanuel macron french president

    Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X