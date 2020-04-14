  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In call with Jaishankar, Iran’s foreign minister discusses US sanctions

    By
    |

    Tehran, Apr 14: Iran's foreign minister Javaid Zarif has raised the issue of illegal and unilateral sanctions on his country during a telephone call with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

    In call with Jaishankar, Iran’s foreign minister discusses US sanctions
    Iran's foreign minister Javaid Zarif

    Iran has over the past few weeks called on India and others to help defeat the US sanctions that the hampering the fight against COVID-19. Iran's foreign ministry tweeted that Zarif and Jaishankar exchanged views on the latest situation regarding the outbreak of the virus in the region and the world. They also discussed collective ways to cope with the situation.

    Jaishankar discusses cooperation on COVID-19 with EU, China

    The ministry also said that both leaders discussed illegal and unilateral US sanctions against the Iranian people. The leaders also discussed the latest political developments in Afghanistan as well.

    Jaishankar in a tweet said that Zarif and he discussed respective responses to the coronavirus challenge and exchanged views on regional developments.

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar iran coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X