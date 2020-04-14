In call with Jaishankar, Iran’s foreign minister discusses US sanctions

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Tehran, Apr 14: Iran's foreign minister Javaid Zarif has raised the issue of illegal and unilateral sanctions on his country during a telephone call with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Iran has over the past few weeks called on India and others to help defeat the US sanctions that the hampering the fight against COVID-19. Iran's foreign ministry tweeted that Zarif and Jaishankar exchanged views on the latest situation regarding the outbreak of the virus in the region and the world. They also discussed collective ways to cope with the situation.

The ministry also said that both leaders discussed illegal and unilateral US sanctions against the Iranian people. The leaders also discussed the latest political developments in Afghanistan as well.

Jaishankar in a tweet said that Zarif and he discussed respective responses to the coronavirus challenge and exchanged views on regional developments.