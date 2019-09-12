In a first, scientists find water on earth-like planet that can support life 110 lightyears away

Incredibly exciting

The discovery is the first successful atmospheric detection for an exoplanet orbiting in its star's 'habitable zone', at a distance where water can exist in liquid form, they said.

"Finding water in a potentially habitable world other than Earth is incredibly exciting," said first author Angelos Tsiaras from the University College London (UCL) in the UK.

K2-18b, super-Earth planet

K2-18b is one of hundreds of "super-Earths" - exoplanets with masses between those of Earth and Neptune - found by Kepler. NASA's TESS mission is expected to detect hundreds more super-Earths in the coming years. The next generation of space telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope, will be able to characterize exoplanet atmospheres in more detail.

K2-18b, is more hostile than Earth

The researchers noted that given the high level of activity of its red dwarf star, K2-18b may be more hostile than Earth and is likely to be exposed to more radiation.

K2-18b was discovered in 2015 and is one of hundreds of super-Earths planets with a mass between Earth and Neptune -- found by NASA's Kepler spacecraft. "With so many new super-Earths expected to be found over the next couple of decades, it is likely that this is the first discovery of many potentially habitable planets," said co-author Ingo Waldmann from UCL

Is the Earth unique?

"K2-18b is not 'Earth 2.0' as it is significantly heavier and has a different atmospheric composition. However, it brings us closer to answering the fundamental question: Is the Earth unique?" said Tsiaras.

The team used archive data from 2016 and 2017 captured by the ESA/NASA Hubble Space Telescope and developed open-source algorithms to analyse the starlight filtered through K2-18b's atmosphere.