    In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

    By PTI
    |

    Male, June 08: India and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to launch a ferry service connecting the two countries as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih emphasised the need to improve connectivity.

    Narendra Modi and Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
    The two leaders have directed officials to expeditiously work towards starting a regular passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kerala's Kochi and the Maldivian capital Male via Kulhudhuffushi atoll.

    The initiative, which is expected to boost tourism, was announced during Modi's two-day state visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

    PM Modi at Maldivian Parliament: World community must fight terrorism, radicalisation

    The distance between Kochi and Male is about 700 km, and between Kochi and Kulhudhuffushi atoll is 500 km.

    Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Modi said, "I am particularly happy that we have agreed upon a ferry service between the two countries".

    A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the two sides for the establishment of passenger and cargo services by sea.

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the ferry service was discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Solih.

    "This is the first time we are going to begin passenger-cum-cargo services directly connecting the Indian mainland with the Maldives from Kochi via Kulhudhuffushi to Male," Gokhale said.

    "Both the leaders emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries through the establishment of enabling infrastructure and in this regard, directed their officials concerned to expeditiously work towards starting a regular passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kochi and Kulhudhuffushi and Male," The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

    This is Modi's first foreign visit after his re-election as Prime Minister, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

    While Modi visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend President Solih's swearing-in, this visit is the first by an Indian prime minister at a bilateral level in eight years.

    The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year.

    Some decisions by Yameen, including imposition of restrictions on work visas for Indians and signing of a new Free Trade Agreement with Beijing, also did not go down well with New Delhi.

    However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.

    China views the Maldives as key to its Maritime Silk Road project in the Indian Ocean as it has already acquired Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

