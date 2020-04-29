  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Imran Khan speaks to Bill Gates; discusses COVID-19 crisis

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Apr 29: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and discussed the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, his office said on Wednesday.

    Imran Khan speaks to Bill Gates; discusses COVID-19 crisis

    Pakistan's coronavirus cases have climbed to 15,348 while the death toll from the pandemic has reached 335. During the telephonic conversation on Tuesday, Khan said that Pakistan was "making all efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with a robust and coordinated response".

    He emphasized that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown. "Steps taken by the government have helped in containing the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan,” he said, highlighting the lockdown and economic package announced by his government.

    Gates, who is also co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Khan also discussed the important role that Pakistan's polio staff and infrastructure are playing in the fight against COVID-19.

    The polio teams are supporting the training of frontline polio health workers on COVID-19, and using contact tracing, testing and communications methods to curb transmission.

    Khan also appreciated the support provided by the Gates Foundation and other international partners during this unprecedented crisis.

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X