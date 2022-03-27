Imran Khan's aide Shahzain Bugti quits cabinet, announces support for opposition

From praising India to delay tactics, a desperate Imran Khan is doing everything to save his chair

Islamabad, Mar 27: In a major setback for Imran Khan, a cabinet member belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ally Jamoori Watan Party has resigned amid no-confidence vote scheduled to be held on Monday.

"The PTI government has not given anything for law & order in these three years but has disgraced the people of Pakistan. As a result, I have resigned from the cabinet & affiliated with the opposition for the sake of Pakistan & people of Baluchistan," tweeted Shahzain Bugti.

Meanwhile, over 50 federal and provincial ministers have reportedly gone missing as the cricketer-turned-politician faces the crucial no-confidence motion.

More than 50 of the federal and provincial ministers have not been seen in public since the opposition began stacking up perils against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's Tribune reported. Among them, 25 are said to be federal and provincial advisers and special assistants, four are ministers of states and 19 are special assistants, sources told the daily.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. He is facing a rebellion by his about two dozen lawmakers and allied parties which are also reluctant to pledge support to him. Both Khan and his ministers are trying to give the impression that everything was fine and he would come out victorious out of the trial.

The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.

Sunday, March 27, 2022, 17:29 [IST]