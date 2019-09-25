  • search
    Imran Khan once again warns of war with India over Kashmir

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Sep 25: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned in blunt terms on Tuesday of possible war between Pakistan and India over what he called a brutal Indian crackdown in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

    "For 50 days, the people of Kashmir have been locked down by 9,00,000 soldiers," Khan said, referring to the current situation in the valley.

    "Eight million people in an open jail is unprecedented in this day and age," Khan said.

    "The biggest worry is what happens once the curfew is lifted? We fear with 9,00,000 soldiers there, there will be a massacre," Khan added.

    US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is concerned that both Asian countries have "different views".

    On Monday, Trump described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator", and said he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree to it. "I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said during the bilateral meet with Imran Khan in New York on Monday.

    What was Pakistan's "biggest blunder"? Imran Khan explains

    Trump's remark came a day after attending 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, where he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism.

    The comment on the possible war between the two countries is seen as an attempt to attract international attention to the Kashmir issue and getting the world community to offer to mediate in what India says is essentially a bilateral dispute.

    India Pakistan ties have hit an all-time low after Modi-led government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

    Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner in protest. India on its part has said the revocation of the special status to Kashmir is an internal matter.

