Imran Khan backs 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday submitted adjournment notice against the ban on Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Pakistan is drafting a bill to ban terror organisations like Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa as well as individuals on the interior ministry watchlist, Dawn reported on Sunday.

The move comes after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) approved a proposal by the US, the UK, France and Germany to place Pakistan on the international watchdog's money-laundering and terror-financing grey list in February.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day