Won't sit with thieves: Imran Khan announces resignation from National Assembly, PTI leaders follow

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Apr 11: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced his resignation from the National Assembly ahead of a session to elect a new PM.

"We will not sit in this Assembly under any circumstance. I will not sit in the assembly with these thieves," said Imran Khan.

The PTI has refused to be a part of the so-called election for which the party has nominated ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee has decided to resign from the National Assembly. Today, all members of the Assembly are submitting their resignations to the Speaker... We will fight for freedom," Chaudhry tweeted.

Opposition candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the race to become the new premier.

The process of electing the new leader of the house began on Sunday after Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.