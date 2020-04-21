  • search
    Immigration to US will be temporarily suspended to protect US jobs

    By
    |

    Washington, Apr 21: President Donald Trump will be suspending immigration to the United States in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

    "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!," Trump said in a tweet.

    Trump said that he would be signing the order to temporarily suspend immigration amidst rising criticism over his handling of the pandemic. He had also lashed out at the WHO and cut US funding, while blaming it for not warning the world early about the pandemic.

    The virus has so far killed more that 42,000 people in the US. The US has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 9:02 [IST]
