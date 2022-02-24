Image: Spooky empty airspace over and around Ukraine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Feb 24: Images from the Flightradar24, the flight tracking service shows mostly empty space above Ukraine and Russia.Planes in the war hit region have steered clear of the border regions.

Ukraine's aviation authorities issued a notice restricting the country's airspace covering the regions around Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odessa and Simferopol. The aviation authorities in Europe have also warned that any civilian aircraft near the Ukrainian border could face a high risk of being targeted.

Airspace over and around Ukraine at 06:00 UTC time, today and 7 days ago. pic.twitter.com/0U6MYguZdO — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 24, 2022

Ukraine has said that the Russian military vehicles have crossed into the country at multiple locations.

The vehicles are said to have crossed in from various places including Belarus in the north and Crimea in the south. There are also crossings that have taken place the east, in the region of Kharkiv and Luhansk. Russia, according to Ukraine's border service opened fire with artillery before sending the military vehicles across.

A report in the BBC said that the evidence so far suggests that the attack is coming from every direction.

Meanwhile Ukraine said that 7 people have died since the military action by Russia began earlier today.

Russia on the other hand said that it has surpassed Ukraine's air defence. It also said that Ukraine's border forces put up no resistance to Russian units.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 13:54 [IST]