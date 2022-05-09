If I die under mysterious circumstances…’, tweets Elon Musk

YouTube
    Washington, May 09: Elon Musk, known for his quirky tweets, sparked a huge buzz on Monday where he spoke about dying under mysterious circumstances.

    The Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter, wrote on the microblogging s, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

    It's not known what Musk is referencing with the tweet. An hour before this, Musk shared a post that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer that says he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment". "And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool."

