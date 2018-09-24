  • search

I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Narendra Modi: Donald Trump greets Sushma Swaraj

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New York, Sep 24: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and United States President Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by the latter at the United Nations on Monday.

    Sushma Swaraj

    As Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the President.

    When Swaraj told the US President that she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump responded, "I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi," Indian diplomatic sources told PTI.

    Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began here.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi donald trump sushma swaraj united nations

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 22:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue