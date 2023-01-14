Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli's 'Naatu Naatu' song in 'RRR', 'The Last Show' get one step closer to winning awards

'I just met GOD': SS Rajamouli on meeting Steven Spielberg

oi-Prakash KL

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani met Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

New York, Jan 14: SS Rajamouli, whose 'RRR' won Best Song Award at the 80th Golden Globes Award recently, has met Hollywood's legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

He shared his excitement of meeting the legend on Twitter and said, "I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥. [sic]" Music director MM Keeravani, who was honoured with the Best Music Director Award at the Golden Globes Award recently, is also seen in the snaps.

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

MM Keeravani also shared his delight over meeting Spielberg. "Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything," he tweeted. In his follow tweet, he revealed that the Hollywood legend has liked the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

"And I couldn't believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏, [sic]" he wrote on Twitter.

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged the best original song-motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' track, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. It competed with Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

'Naatu Naatu' song had not only won the hearts of the fans for its catchy tune but also the amazing dance performance of Junior NTR and Ram Charan. It was shot at the Mariinsky Palace, the Presidential Palace of Ukraine in Kyiv where President Volodymyr Zelensky resides. The shooting took place in August 2021 as part of the final shooting schedule of the movie which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters.

The song was in fact shot just a few months before Russian initiated military action in Ukraine. The song composed by Keervani, was written by Chandrabose, while Rahul Sipulgunj and Koala Bhairava sang it. The lyrical version of the song was released on November 10 2021.