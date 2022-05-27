YouTube
    Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies of heart attack

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Texas, May 27: The husband of a four grade teacher who was killed in the Texas Elementary School shoot out has died of a heart attack.

    Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies of heart attack
    Image Courtesy: @fuhknjo

    Joe Garcia the husband of Tia Irma had dropped off flowers at his wife's memorial on Thursday. HIs nephew John Martinez took to Twitter and said, EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn't easy.

    Irma was a teacher at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde for 23 years. Her eldest son, Chistian is serving in the United States Marine Corps. On Thursday the Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will hold a Mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family.

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 9:10 [IST]
